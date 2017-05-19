Track Premiere: Father Befouled - 'Desolate Gods'

After a five-year wait from the release of their 2012 full length, Revulsion of Seraphic Grace, Father Befouled offer the title track from their forthcoming album, Desolate Gods.

A raging, cavernous listen, “Desolate Gods” shows Father Befouled have lost nothing in the time between albums. Drawing inspiration from bands like Incantation, “Desolate Gods” suffocates the listener as it charges forward.

Desolate Gods is out June 23 on Dark Descent Records. You can pre-order it digitally and physically.