Demo:listen: Ceremonial Bloodbath

With a name that resonates like an execution gong in the catacombs of your worst nightmare, Ceremonial Bloodbath play death metal with death-doom tendencies and a proclivity for bestial ruthlessness. Their demo, Command Sacrifice, is a five part lesson in the cruelty humans are capable of provided the right implements and circumstances.

According to guitarist/vocalist D.M., Ceremonial Bloodbath is simply “a gathering of four people who have been good friends for many years” who “have the same love for brutal music and the capability and time” to create their own. But that’s a rather innocuous explanation for what is one of the most savages demos we’ve ever heard.