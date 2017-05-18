Track Premiere: Vallenfyre - 'An Apathetic Grave'

“An Apathetic Grave,” the newest cut from Fear Those Who Fear Him, the third full length from English death metal heavyweights Vallenfyre — featuring current and ex-members of Paradise Lost and My Dying Bride — is a crushing, dark slab of death/doom.

The new song comes with a lyric video that shows off some grotesque visuals.

“As a second taster of our new album Fear Those Who Fear Him, we would like to present you with the song ‘An Apathetic Grave,’" guitarist/vocalist Gregor Mackintosh tells Decibel. “By total contrast to the previously released track ‘Kill All Your Masters,’ this one is an extremely miserable, crushing doom song about a man reaching the end of his life and reflecting on the futility of it all.”

Fear Those Who Fear Him is out June 2 on Century Media. You can pre-order it here.