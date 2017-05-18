Track Premiere: Khost - 'Redacted Repressed Recalcitrant'

Written over the winter during a period of sickness, including one near-death moment, khost’s Governance, their third album, sounds like an album written in turmoil and steeped in darkness. Death, doom and industrial find themselves in noisy and claustrophobic quarters on the caustic record.

Album opener “Redacted Repressed Recalcitrant” begins with piercing noise and dissonant singing that morphs into the industrial-heavy genre fusion the duo has refined, simultaneously abrasive, heavy and eerie.

khost will issue Governance through experimental label Cold Spring Records on June 16 digitally and on CD. You can find learn more about khost on their Facebook page, plus Cold Spring’s website.