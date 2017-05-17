Track Premiere: Dead Asylum - 'Defiance'

Death Always Wins, or at least it does on thrashers Dead Asylum’s newest record. The followup to 2013’s General Carnage, Death Always Wins is a riff-laden thrash metal album.

On new song “Defiance,” Dead Asylum combine thrash with sounds of melodic death metal, switching from powerful riffs to melodic soloing without a hitch.

Vocalist/guitarist Mike Lister tells Decibel that Dead Asylum is in top shape on “Defiance.”

“‘Defiance’ is a step forward for Dead Asylum, I think,” he says. “In many ways it's a much more progressive sounding song than we've ever done, but it still maintains that raw energy and the melodic and thrash elements that we love so much. The dual lead vocals definitely add dimension to the track.

“It's a song we basically had the outline to, and said 'play whatever you feel fits,' and it came back better than I could have expected. I know 'face melter' is an expression thrown around a lot, but when you hear Eric's solo and Roger's bass tapping, it gets closer to reality. I think it's the best Dead Asylum has sounded, musically."