HERE'S WHAT CELESTIAL DEATH METALLERS ARTIFICIAL BRAIN THINK YOU SHOULD FEED YOUR REAL BRAIN

Described as "the seed from which 2001: A Space Odyssey sprang," The Sentinel is a short story that takes place in the Mare Crisium, an actual location on earth's moon. Clarke spares no time explaining how this short story bears as much relation to the movie as an acorn to the resultant full-grown oak. Yet, in my opinion, the resemblance was right there in my face the entire time. In "The Sentinel" a team of geologists are stationed on the moon, combing its deserted surface for proof of any sort of life that would have pre-dated humanity by millions of years. In a scene that resonates that of a Monday morning before work, one of the geologists is challenged by a distant reflection of light on top of one of the moon's many peaks, almost twenty miles away. What he discovers is a machine-like structure, though far more advanced than the technology of our species, that is dated to be from a time well before the first evidence of life on earth. A "fire alarm" as he describes it, this machine is expected to be a connection between an infant race, just recently advanced enough to leave their "cradle" and an ancient alien species, who have been exploring and monitoring the universe, alone, in search for intelligent life other than their own. Without a clear understanding of the ancient species' true intentions, our earthlings now await the return of the sentinel's creators who will expectedly come back to check in on the machinery they left all those years ago. What will happen then is left up to the imagination of the reader. - Keith Abrami, drums



