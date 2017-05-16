Track Premiere: Ljosazabojstwa overwhelm with “Piekła”

“The trip to the Apocalypse proceeds on the Sychodžańnie record, with ‘Piekła’ as the centrepiece of the nightmare exhibition,” explain the unknown members of Ljosazabojstwa. “With the lyrics preaching profane truths to the face of god. A tortured soul descends into the void bawling in pain and agony.”

At your own risk, enjoy “Piekła,” your first glimpse at the nightmare to come.