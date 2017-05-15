Video Premiere: Foscor - 'Altars'

Time changes everyone. As it passes, people become different and the past exists only in memories. It's those memories that Spanish dark metal outfit Foscor dig into on "Altars," a beautiful music video from their forthcoming Season of Mist debut Les Irreals Visions.



In the video, the protagonist watches as time and seasons pass around him and must come to terms with the reality that his past self is only an image in his mind.



"Memory is an important element within this album; an extension of human experience on inhabiting the world," Foscor comment. "A net of places, ways, wefts, and bounds shapes our daily experience and builds our life at many different levels. To feel its beauty, it is mandatory to inhabit this space, embrace it and live it with the body and memories accumulated over time and experimentation. There is an important sentence within the lyrics of this song that claims '... At the margins of the road, big altars stand up...', which develops the idea that when we are taken to our personal limits, a door to a new reality may appear. Following the topic on 'Instants', the altars are a metaphor of those moments of change. We are no longer what we were; we are images of ourselves – and a reinvention for better or worse.

"This is a new video experience developed alongside the team we are used to work with. Again, there is a lot of us in the process of making this video, emotionally and physically, as well as from the people we trust and allows us to achieve the best results. We hope you enjoy and feel this journey as much as we did."



Les Irreals Visions will be released through Season of Mist on June 9. Preorder it now.