Label Spotlight: Ripple Music

California label Ripple Music has made a splash in heavy rock and metal, becoming a rapidly-growing home for a wide variety of stoner, psychedelic, doom and heavy rock artists. From early releases like JPT Scare Band’s Acid Blues Is The White Man’s Burden to recent popular titles like Mothership’s LP High Strangeness, Ripple Music has grown from its humble beginnings.

Started as a website called The Ripple Effect to review albums, the operation grew to include a radio station called Ripple Radio before eventually beginning to release music. Ripple Music president Todd Severin caught Decibel up on the history of Ripple, as well as the future.

What made you want to start a record label, and how did Ripple Music come to be?

How did it come together? Hell if I know. I’ve just been sitting on the tracks as the Ripple crazy train came and swooped me up. Actually, I have a history in radio, and I’m a diehard music junkie. My partner used to front a heavy metal band, Blind Justice, and is just as sick in the head about music as I am. About 10 years ago, we’d been talking about starting a ‘zine to review the masses (thousands upon thousands of LP’s and CD’s in our collections). Finally one day, I started The Ripple Effect on Blogspot, which quickly became a very cool review site. Now, it has 15 writers working on it. About a year into the Ripple Effect, a good friend said “rather than just write about the music, you should play it for people to hear“ Next thing you know, he set us up on Blogtalkradio and Ripple Radio became the top-rated music show on the station, and we‘re hanging out interviewing Marky Ramone, Fee Waybill, and others along with Ripple artists like Tony Reed and Kent Stump. Had a ball.



Within about another year, one thing led to another and JPT Scare Band, an amazing proto-metal, acid blues, heavy psych band from the 70’s dropped a stack of unreleased masters on my desk with the words “Put this out for us," so, with that, we started the Ripple Music record label and JPT’s Acid Blues is the White Man’s Burden was our first release on glorious yellow and green translucent vinyl, psychedelic double LP. That was 2010. And we’re off and running ... All started by a love of seriously heavy riffs.