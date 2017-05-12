Metal & Beer: Municipal Waste Teams Up With Cigar City Brewing/
You can’t purchase the new Municipal Waste album, Slime and Punishment, until June 23, but you can now drink the band’s collaboration, Divine Blasphemer Smoked Porter, with metal-friendly Tampa brewery Cigar City. The brew debuted at the Decibel Beer and Metal Fest last month in Philadelphia, and is now on draft and in 22 oz. bombers in Richmond, Virginia (the band’s hometown) and Tampa.
Divine Blasphemer, like previous Waste brewery collabs with Three Floyds and Tired Hands, is a dark roasty brew that clocks in at the requisite metal brew 6.6% ABV (the other 6 is implied, right?). The malt profile on porters isn’t typically as rich and coffee-like as stouts, but this brew features some dark fruit notes, hints of molasses and dark chocolate and just a bit of smoke to give it a savory note, but not overpower. It’s nothing too complicated or over the top; it’s the kind of well-balanced, flavorful and eminently drinkable brew that Cigar City does so well.
Rumor has it that the Waste will also be collaborating on a cider—something guitarist Ryan Waste has a taste for—in the near future. In the meantime, Divine Blasphemer is a limited release beer, so if you want to get your hands on a bottle or two, or try it on tap, you’ve gotta get it now.
Catch Municipal Waste on the “Hard Rock Stage” on the Warped tour this summer.
06/16 – Seattle, Wash. – CenturyLink Field
06/17 – Salem, Ore. – Oregon State Fairgrounds
06/21 – Albuquerque, N.M. – Balloon Fiesta Park
06/22 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Fear Farm Festival Grounds
06/23 – Las Vegas, Nev. – Hard Rock Hotel And Casino
