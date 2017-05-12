For Those About To Squawk: Loss, Danzig, The Holy Circle, Full of Hell

Usually I have something to write in these intro things, but not so much this time, so screw you hippies, I’m just going to get right into it.

Loss is dropping the SUPER nasty Horizonless on Profound Lore. Loss is “funeral doom,” for lack of a better word, but that kind of sells this band short. Horizonless is a great title for this, as this death/doom record feels expansive, equal parts beautiful and equal parts disgusting. Billy Anderson’s production here is spectacular and really gives the feeling of hopelessness which is CRUCIAL to a release like this. It was only six years ago Loss punished us with their first full length and this does not disappoint. This is moody, pummeling, and takes the listener through multiple twists and turns, taking us on a journey that ends up feeling “horizonless”, like a bleak empty expanse of sky. 8 Fucking Pecks.