Feeding the Trolls: Chatting With David Thiérrée

As if it's not obvious, we're big fans of Dayal Patterson here at Decibel. Along with releasing the American printing of "Black Metal: The Cult Never Dies Vol. 1", we try to keep in touch with him whenever he's got a new book out. And while he's rightly known for "Black Metal: Evolution of the Cult," Dayal's begun to branch out into other styles of music and other mediums relevant to extreme metal.

To that end, he's been working on a book with artist David Thiérrée. David is the man behind several album covers, including Behemoth's first two albums and Mütiilation's "Remains of a Ruined, Dead, Cursed Soul." The book is called "Owls, Trolls & Dead Kings' Skulls: The Art of David Thiérrée" and will be out on May 31 via Cult Never Dies.

To learn more about David's work and what makes his style come to life, I asked him some questions (answers contain light editing for clarity):

What first drew you to the visual arts? Was it a desire to emulate other artists, or something that naturally sprang from your interests?

This is something you have inside of you since longer than you can remember. Kids always draw, but not all continue after their teenage years. If more and more kids keep drawing nowadays and post anything they do on the web, it's because they were told they were special, and that almost everything they did was probably worthy of the biggest interest, but that's another matter.

To draw has always been a paramount need, so I can't see myself doing something else. As a musician plays music, I draw and paint. But among musicians, you have those who play other people's music, and those who compose music from scratch. Even if the composer is learning by playing others' music, he composes as soon as he handles the instrument, or craves for it. This was nearly the same for me. I began to draw as any other kid, and kept drawing, tried to improve by drawing superhero comics, trying to draw comics myself, drawing birds, cars, boats, landscapes, money bills, portraits, etc, while trying to apply what I learned to personal pieces. This is something you can't really control, you must draw, draw and draw again.