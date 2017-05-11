Video Premiere: In Flames “Here Until Forever”/
Swedish melodic metallers In Flames are currently trekking around the U.S. (dates below) in support of last year’s Eleven Seven Music debut LP Battles. Proving the theory that the music still kinda knows what its doing, the band has just released an new single and video, "Here Until Forever," to keep the chains moving. This stunning animated clip, directed by award-winning Mexican filmmaker Luis Téllez (Jacinta, La Noria and Fusilaron a la Virgen), is a masterclass in stop motion animation. Stop reading and start watching here now.
May 11 – Sherman Theater – Stroudsburg, PA
May 14 – Northern Invasion – Somerset, WI
May 16 – Dream Makers Theatre – Sault Saint Marie, MI
May 17 – The Rave – Milwaukee, WI
May 20 – Rock On The Range – Columbus, OH
May 21 – The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA
May 22 – Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL
May 24 – Varsity Theatre – Baton Rouge, LA
May 25 – Gas Monkey Bar N Grill – Dallas, TX
May 26 – Rocklahoma – Pryor, OK
May 27 – River City Rockfest – San Antonio, TX