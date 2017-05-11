Video Premiere: In Flames “Here Until Forever”

Swedish melodic metallers In Flames are currently trekking around the U.S. (dates below) in support of last year’s Eleven Seven Music debut LP Battles. Proving the theory that the music still kinda knows what its doing, the band has just released an new single and video, "Here Until Forever," to keep the chains moving. This stunning animated clip, directed by award-winning Mexican filmmaker Luis Téllez (Jacinta, La Noria and Fusilaron a la Virgen), is a masterclass in stop motion animation. Stop reading and start watching here now.