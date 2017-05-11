Track Premiere: Timeworn - 'Night Of Owls'

Norwegian sludgelords Timeworn are flexing their muscles on Venomous High, combining the aggression of their hardcore roots with the sludginess of past releases. Stream new song "Night of Owls" below.

“Night of Owls” is a big anthemic track sprinkled with some atmospheric parts for good measure. Based directly on the seminal arch Court of Owls from the Batman canon," Timeworn say.

Venomous High is Timeworn’s follow up to their 2015 album Luminescent Wake. Fysik Format will release Venomous High on June 2. Preorder it here.