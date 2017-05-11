Track Premiere: Terminal Nation, Grinding on Arkansas' Wheel

Arkansas' rich extreme music history may not exactly be the richest, but it's definitely a case of quality over quantity. These days, Decibel cover stars Pallbearer are leading the charge with the past being sparsely littered by the likes of The Handshake Murders, Rwake (and various associated side projects) and Living Sacrifice. Debate amongst yourselves the merits and inclusion of Evanescence and Mutha's Day Out. Little Rock's Terminal Nation formed in 2014 with the mandate to fuse their favourite Integrity and Ringworm albums with their favourite Weekend Nachos, Despise You and Spazz albums into a steaming bowl of hardcore/powerviolence goodness/bad-assery.

Today, we present a preview of a track called "Violator/Violated" taken from their forthcoming EP, and third official release, Absolute Control, which follows a demo and 7". Rough around the edges and raw as an open wound, this song - as well as the other eight - blasts as much as it crawls, powered by throaty vocals and grinding wheel guitars. Absolute Control will be issued by Deep Six Records on June 9th. Links 'n' stuff below.