Track Premiere: Abrams - '18 Weeks'

Denver rockers Abrams are streaming “18 Weeks,” a cut from their forthcoming sophomore album, Morning. The soulful rockers give an emotional performance, recalling an old romantic interest as the subject of the song.

Strong melodies intertwine with honest lyrics and powerful vocals as Abrams power through the layered, catchy song.

"We've always wanted to write songs with good catchy riffs and strong vocal hooks to boot,” bassist/vocalist Taylor Iversen comments. “ I've also always wanted to be a singer, but I've only ever been a shouter. This track represents, for us, success on these fronts.

“Lyrically it's about a thing I had with an old flame while on tour. At the end of whatever it was, I saw a photo that had been put online the night it all started. That's when I saw that 18 weeks had come and gone; the opening and closing of that strange chapter in my life."

Morning is out on June 9 (and features an appearance from Khemmis' Phil Pendergast) through Sailor Records. Preorder it here.