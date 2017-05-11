Primitive Origins: Socrates Drank the Conium – 'Socrates Drank the Conium'

Although the heavy blues-rock focus threatens to throw this one off of the Primitive Origins radar, we can't deny that heavy blues rock is a founding force of heavy metal, so it's always worth exploring to go back even further into the roots of our most beloved of genres. Here, Socrates Drank the Conium show that even back in 1972 (and even in Greece), there were bands taking that blues-rock sound and hinting at the heavier sounds that were to come. This album is definitely worth getting to know, thanks mainly to a huge amount of killer guitar work.

Socrates Drank the Conium's Socrates Drank the Conium – The Decibel breakdown:

Do I need to be stoned to listen to this?: Probably recommended.

Heaviness factor: The production isn't exactly up to, say, Eyehategod levels of intensity, but some of the riffs, despite their pleasant delivery, are just screaming to go down to Sabbatherian places.

Obscura Triviuma: The band was active as recently as 2010; if anyone makes it over to Greece, keep your eyes peeled for current activities and report back to us.

Other albums: Lots; despite never making a huge dent in the rock world, these guys stuck it out and have several albums to their name.

Related bands: Sphinx, The Persons.

Alright, fine, if you must: I think there's a flute at one point, dude. You know what to do.