METALHEAD HORROR AUTHOR JOHN BODEN PICKS 7 GREAT HEAVY MUSIC LITERATURE ADAPTATIONS

Rising metalhead horror author John Boden peppered his recent haunting, lyrical coming-of-age novella Jedi Summer With The Magnetic Kid with a slew of knowing nods to eighties heavy metal and hard rock. And he's cited such distorted-yet-diverse bands as Masters of Reality and the Pixies as influences on his delightfully demented post-apocalyptic children's book Dominoes. So it seemed apropos to hit the eloquent Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based world-builder up for a few recommendations on where those looking to blend their loves of reading n' riffage.

"Music is the best inspiration we have. It can be subtle or heavy," Boden tells Decibel. "It whispers and shrieks. Caresses and wrenches. It is as essential as air or water. It is timeless, I love this quote from Martin Luther: 'My heart, which is so full to overflowing, has often been solaced and refreshed by music when sick and weary.' He died in 1546. This quote is just as true today. Probably more so.

"I could have included a zillion tracks; hit bands like Hawkwind, Blind Guardian and Megadeth," he adds. "I could have done a list of twenty and made them all Iron Maiden songs. I could have touched on Sabbath and Slayer and a million other bands. I just threw down what came to me, off the top of my head. I'm not much of a non-fiction article writer. I'm a fiction guy. The main thing this piece is about is inspiration. These artists were all moved to create these songs by reading a book or story, that may very well have been inspired by another song or piece of music. That's some Möbius strip shit right there!"

Check out what Boden sent along below. His latest effort, Detritus In Love, is out now.

1. Helstar -- "Baptized In Blood"

Helstar were a fairly no-frills power metal act that came out in the mid-80s. In 1989, they gave us the album, Nosferatu, it's first side a metal-opera based on Bram Stoker's classic, Dracula. If you like your metal with fast riffs, pummeling drums and balls-in-a-vice pitch vocals. These cats are up your alley.