Track Premiere: Tyrannosorceress - 'Haunting Black Infinity'

You may be familiar with Tyrannosorceress from last week’s post about the band and their debut album, Shattering Light’s Creation. If Tyrannosorceress caught your attention for more than just their name, you’re in luck: Decibel is streaming a new song now.

“Haunting Black Infinity” hails from Tyrannosorceress’ thoroughly impressive album. Stretches of blast beats and tremolo picking flow together with large, expansive respites. Fans of modern black metal will find plenty to love about Tyrannosorceress; Shattering Light’s Creation is out on June 23 through Tofu Carnage Records.