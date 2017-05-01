Track Premiere: Sabbath Assembly - 'Angels Trumpets'

Musical cult Sabbath Assembly are preparing to issue Rites of Passage, their follow up to 2015’s self-titled record, on which the band began to move in a new direction. Rites of Passage continues to take the band down that path, as you can hear on “Angels Trumpets.”

Jamie Myers’ haunting vocals are still at the forefront of Sabbath Assembly’s music, paired with lead guitar from Kevin Hufnagel (Gorguts, Dysrhythmia), who noodles and riffs his way through interesting directions. Sabbath Assembly undoubtedly venture into progressive metal territories on Rites of Passage, tempered with melodic leanings.