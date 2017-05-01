Crowdfunding Campaign Launched For 'Welcome To Deathfest Documentary'

Though there are dozens of metal festivals that promise legendary lineups and nights to remember, the most revered of metal festivals may be Maryland Deathfest. Like a pilgrimage, the festival is a yearly stop for many.

The film Welcome to Deathfest goes behind the scenes of Maryland Deathfest, still run as a DIY operation, and features interviews with Sleep, Down, Carcass and Infest. Unfortunately, it won’t be able to see the light of day until certain financial obligations are met to allow for proper licensing of music used in the film; however, Welcome to Deathfest is also a DIY project and doesn’t have the budget for these fees.

Welcome to Deathfest organizers are using Seed&Spark to crowdfund the money to pay the final costs and release the documentary. Rewards for donation include VIP passes to Maryland Deathfest that can only be bought through the campaign. Check it out here.

