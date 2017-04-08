Top 5 Metal Bands With Names Originating With Tolkien

Throughout rock 'n' roll history (we're talking proto-metal here), J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings have influenced heavily. Whether it's lyrical references or inspiration -- such as Led Zeppelin's "The Battle of Evermore" and "Ramble On" or Rush's "The Necromancer" and Rivendell" or Black Sabbath's "The Wizard" -- or bands taking Tolkien-named places, things, persons to call their own, rock, metal, and all their relevant sub-genres owe much to Tolkien. Death metal and black metal, of course, are no exception.

As with Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Uriah Heep, Rush, etc., so too with our Top 5 list of bands who've taken from Tolkien's literary world and, in many cases, subsumed the word as something not entirely from The Hobbit or The Lord of the Rings or The Silmarillion. For example, California-based proto-doom heroes Cirith Ungol were clearly inspired by the darker aspects of Tolkien's work. Same with veteran German death metallers Morgoth and chart-toppers Amon Amarth. But black metal owes most to master Tolkien. Bands of the genre have appropriated mystical names -- some often derived from Norse and Celtic myths -- from books inspired by involvement in World Wars and Tolkien's own anti-industrial society bent to heighten the magical nature of their music. Like Norwegians Gorgoroth and, of course, Burzum. So, read on fellow Númenóreans. Agree or argue with our list... There's plenty of space in Middle Earth for it.