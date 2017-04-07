Track Premiere: Obelyskkh - 'Northern Lights'/
On their latest release, The Providence, German doom outfit Obelyskkh join the legions of bands influenced by the writings of H.P. Lovecraft. Offering a taste of their first album in four years, Obelyskkh deliver plodding doom and grooving riffs on “Northern Lights,” which you can hear below.
Obelyskkh is hitting the road in Europe today to support The Providence. The album is due out on June 2 in the U.S. on Exile On Mainstream. Preorders are available through The Earsplit Distro.