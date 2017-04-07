Sneak Peek at Bonus Features on "Blackhearts" Documentary

Black metal isn't exactly a new subject for a documentary; the subgenre has interested filmmakers since the book Lords Of Chaos was released two decades ago. However, the recent documentary Blackhearts -- available from MVD on April 11 -- has been earning critical acclaim, including Best International Documentary at the Sound On Screen Film Festival 2016 and plaudits from your friends at Decibel. The film follows three black metal die-hards from different parts of the world as they face both persecution and disdain. The upcoming DVD edition boasts numerous bonus features, including a lengthy interview with Nocturno Culto of Darkthrone and a documentary on 'white metal.' Decibel received a sneak peek. Check it out.