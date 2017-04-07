Kvelertak Catch Up With Anchors To Asphalt To Discuss Touring, Band Origins

FreqsTV has just released the latest episode of Anchors to Asphalt: Extreme Metal Touring presented by Decibel which features black metal/hardcore punk/classic rock act Kvelertak.

Vocalist Erlend Hjelvik talks about Kvelertak’s formation, their experiences on the road and how things have changed for them after gaining a few years’ worth of touring experience. For them, it seems that age and experience have been a positive.

“Relationships keep getting better,” Hjelvik says. “In the beginning when we were younger and started to tour, there was a lot more fighting going on and arguing.”

Kvelertak also discussed the differences between headlining and playing as a support act, playing in Japan and their relationship with their crew members. You can check it out below.



For more Anchors to Asphalt, check out FreqsTV. For more, Kvelertak, head over to their website.