Demo:listen: Ultra Silvam

Ultra Silvam waste zero time before conjuring up a vortex of arpeggiated riffs, blast beats, infernal guitar solos, and blasphemous howls. Dig an eerie dungeon synth intro? Sucks cuz you won’t find one here. How about a little introspective fretboard navel-gazing to paints images of monochromatic landscapes before your mind’s eye? Better look elsewhere if that’s your thing, dude. Because Ultra Silvam’s M.O. is pure, unrelenting intensity in the form of incisive black metal.

Vocalist/bassist M.L. sounds like he’s spewing up whatever goodness was left within himself; drummer A.L. stomps his kick-pedal as if he’s some kind of goon hired to get money out of the poor thing. All while guitarist O.R.—our contact with the band—controls your brain with legion riffs. demented licks, and death-affirming solos. When we ask O.R. what compels Ultra Silvam to make such cruel black metal, he replies: “There is no option when you are running the Devil's errands is there? It’s either that or mundane masturbation. If you cannot hear the Devil in the music you are doing something wrong. I would boast that you do indeed hear something ‘other’ in these songs.”