10 Great Albums From 1987

Whenever a new year begins, a lot of music websites like to publish those lists: “Albums Turning 10 Years Old Today” and “Ready to Feel OLD!?!? Here’s 20 Albums Turning 20!” It’s kind of funny when you consider the arbitrary way we structure units of time. I’m sure there’s plenty of historical reasons we segment these mini-epochs into 365 or 366 days, but it still feels kind of random. Besides, it’s like Travis says in Taxi Driver, “You’re only as old...as...you...feel.”

But then again, deconstructing everything is a great way to ruin everything. It’s pretty interesting to look back, say, 30 years and then draw the timeline out from there to the effect of great art. And while every year has something to offer, 1987 represents a critical moment for metal. It was the year that the world of “extreme” metal began to diverge into styles we now recognize as death metal, black metal and grindcore, with critical albums from Death, Bathory and Napalm Death. But a lot of important bands formed in 1987 as well: Entombed, Darkthrone, Asphyx, Cynic, Deicide (as Amon at the time), Meshuggah, Therion and Autopsy (plus The Pixies and Nirvana).

So with that in mind, I decided to put together a list of 10 great releases from 1987. Of course, some of these were relatively unknown to even most metalheads at the time. And my appreciation is more historical than sentimental, as I have no actual memory of these albums when they came out because...well, I was born in 1987. That I share a birth year with these albums is just a cool coincidence, however. The fact that someone with no attachment to the year’s events can listen to and become passionate about this music is what makes it significant – and enduring. Great music goes beyond kitsch and nostalgia and remains worth listening to, worth moshing to, and worth banging your head to.

This is of course just a small sampling of the great albums that came out in 1987, and not meant to detract from other metal essentials from Sarcófago, Kreator, Candlemass, Motörhead, Death Angel, King Diamond, Celtic Frost, Carnivore and Overkill. And let’s not forget about key albums from Dinosaur Jr., The Smiths, Sonic Youth, U2, R.E.M, The Cure, Descendants, and...you know, Guns N’ Roses.

---

Death- Scream Bloody Gore

Yes, yes, of course I’d say that Possessed’s Seven Churches (1985) is the first death metal album – and a great one at that. But the genre’s beginning as a movement distinct from “really aggressive thrash” began with Scream Bloody Gore. It's the album that spawned 1000 bands. Sure, Chuck later made more complicated and "intelligent" music, but "Denial of Life" and "Zombie Ritual" are nothing to shake your bloody fist at.