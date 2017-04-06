Full Beer List Revealed for Decibel Metal & Beer Fest! 50 More “Metal & Beer” Tickets Released!/
Only two weeks to go until Decibel Metal & Beer Fest at the Fillmore in Philadelphia, and Metal & Beer tickets are completely sold out. We know this incredible beer lineup should not be missed (check it out below!), so we're releasing just 50 more Metal & Beer passes each date for purchase, starting right now. General admission passes still available. Don't blow it—buy your tickets here.
And, of course, the full band and brewery lineup is below. And, you know, TICKETS.