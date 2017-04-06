Decibel spends an hour in the Interactive Metal Genres Graph

Like all of you, I spend a lot of time thinking about various subgenres of metal and how they relate to each other, where they came from, and what they influenced. It's ridiculous, really: I go to the store and immediately forget why I'm there, standing in the harsh glow of the supermarket lights, paralyzed with doubt, realizing I've made another mistake by not writing down the one thing I needed, yet I can still mumble to myself “you know, punk rock really did influence grindcore,” much to the confusion of people walking past me who can actually get in and out of the grocery store without having a mental collapse.

Anyway, check it out: the Interactive Metal Genres Graph is a new, incredible time-killer made by people who I must tip my hat to for diving really, really, really deep into this stuff that consumes a large part of our brain capacity as is.

Also, check this out: I asked my editor if I could spend one hour in the interactive graph and document my explorations in real time. Oddly, he agreed. The soundtrack was the new one from Ides of Gemini and some classic Cirith Ungol, the beer was dark, and things got pretty intense. So sit back and enjoy my explorations, discoveries, highs, and lows as I get lost in the Interactive Metal Genres Graph.

8:12 PM PST, Sunday, April 2: My eyes are going to be killing me by the end of this. You can zoom in on this thing, but to get any kind of perspective you need to zoom out far enough that the font becomes microscopic. But, hey, as long as the ol' glaucoma keeps at bay this can't hurt, right? Right. Okay, let's scroll to the far left of this thing and see what options we have to begin with. “Folk music” sounds reasonable, because I generally hate folk metal. When you click a genre on the map, the lines connecting all the genres light up as appropriate, with blue being the child nodes and green being the parent nodes. Looks like folk birthed “pagan metal” (makes sense, also generally don't like it), and it also races past “Latin metal” (mental note: go back to that to see what it is) and, yup, folk metal. This taught me nothing but I'm really, really enjoying myself.

8:17 PM: Cruising back to “Latin metal,” I see only green nodes; the first is “heavy metal” and the second is... hold on, too distracted by suddenly finding the mother of all genres here, “heavy metal.” What will happen when I click on this? Will my laptop break under the pressure of every single line lighting up? Let's take a sip of beer, and... holy crap, that was awesome. Interestingly, it only indicates that “acid rock,” “psychedelic rock,” “blues rock," and “hard rock” created heavy metal. Of course, each of those genres goes back to other genres that influenced them (“blues,” for example), so this seems reasonable enough to me.

8:20 PM: Just saw that “Nintendocore” is on here. That brings back some bad memories. Hmm, looks like it was spawned from “Groove metal/post-/neo-thrash,” which is a handful, and, no: “Nintendocore” was only spawned from “bad ideas,” which, sadly, is not on here.

8:21 PM: So I know when I was skimming this graph the other day I found NSBM all by its lonesome, let me see if I can locate that... Holy shit, the most recent thing on this map, which runs chronologically from left to right, is “Kawaii metal.” I honestly have no idea what that is! Looks like it was spawned from... mmm, this gets hard to read. Either “heavy metal” straight-up or “melodic death metal.” Just went to Google “Kawaii metal” but my internet has crapped out again. I live in Canada; that happens lots. Luckily, the map keeps working while offline, via the power of metal, no doubt. So, mental note: check out “Kawaii metal.” Hmm, wait, I made another mental note earlier, what was it? Ah, yes, Latin metal!