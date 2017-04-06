Decibel Metal And Beer Fest Sampler Now On Spotify And Bandcamp!

There’s a lot of great music happening at Decibel Metal and Beer Fest. So much, in fact, that you might not know where to start with exploring the bands’ catalogues. Well, worry no more!

Decibel has put together a handpicked digital sampler on Bandcamp featuring one song from every artist performing at the festival. You can stream it below. If you’re more of a Spotify user, we have you covered right here.