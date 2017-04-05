TRACK PREMIERE: LONG ISLAND HARDCORE BOMB THROWERS INCENDIARY FACE "FRONT TOWARD ENEMY"

Incendiary unleashed its head-turning sophomore full-length Cost of Living all the way back in 2013, but the Long Island quintet clearly has not spent the ensuing four years soothing the savage beast: Thousand Mile Stare is a staggeringly ferocious, relentlessly virulent slab of sterling, forward-thinking, put-the-entire-scene-on-notice, next gen hardcore -- and we've got an exclusive stream of one of the album's standout tracks, "Front Toward Enemy," below.

"The ideas that went into this song were among the first brought to the table when we began writing for Thousand Mile Stare," guitarist Brian Audley tells Decibel. "The material evolved over the course of the writing process until we felt it all hit as hard as possible. We never rushed anything and this final form of 'Front Toward Enemy' is it's strongest.

"Lyrically, the song speaks to the tangible sense of discontent that was growing in the public around this year's presidential election," Audley adds. "What happens when the establishments of power start to feel shaky and compromised due to a changing tide?"