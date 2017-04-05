Track Premiere: Impure Wilhelmina - 'Great Falls Beyond Death'

Swiss post-metal group Impure Wilhelmina continue their ever-shifting approach to writing music on their new album, Radiation. You can let the band take you to the “Great Falls Beyond Death” right now with a stream of the album's first single.

Still existing on the boundary between rock and metal, Impure Wilhelmina use clean vocals and melodies to contrast moments of heaviness on “Great Falls Beyond Death.”

Impure Wilhelmina will release Radiation through Season of Mist on July 7. You can preorder it now.