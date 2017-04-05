Full Album Stream: Valborg - 'Endstrand'/
Progressive death/doom crew Valborg have drawn attention to themselves over the years for their unique sound, often described as some combination of Type O Negative meets Celtic Frost meets Triptykon. Six full-length albums in, Endstrand continues down that path. Hear the full record now, streaming exclusively through Decibel.
Propelled by driving drum beats and thunderous riffs, Endstrand continues to build upon the unsettling atmospherics and heaviness that Valborg have laid down in the past. However, as heard on “Bunkerluft,” Valborg aren’t afraid to deviate and experiment with other sounds.
Endstrand is out on April 7 through Prophecy Productions. You can preorder it here.