Exclusive Stream: Mind Mold get grim, slow and fucking weird on "Antipath"

it's always rotten when someone from a band you like starts another band and it's total dogshit. It's somehow even worse when it's simply unremarkable. These were my valid concerns when I heard about this Mind Mold project.

Consisting of members from both Wake and Seminary, easily two of Canada's best grind bands, I was pretty skeptical about this turn towards "Blackened doom." But their five-song debut goes way beyond what anyone would expect.

For example, "Antipath" sounds like a mash-up between Gorguts and Deathspell Omega if someone chopped and screwed parts of the song at random. It's so off-kilter you'll wonder how the band plays it without tipping over. And before it's over they manage to add in a dour melody line that tries to make you forget you were on the verge of retching misery just a minute ago.

Mind Mold's self-titled debut comes out on tape and digital April 28th on Sentient Ruin Laboratories and there are four more grisly gems like this on there if you think you can stomach it.