Label Spotlight: Black Lion Records

Black Lion Records, an extreme metal label not to be confused with the jazz label which operated through the 80’s, were founded in Sweden in 2012, and have quietly released a number of great “sleeper” albums since. Representing a variety of subgenres, Black Lion’s current roster includes 17 artists with a high volume of black and doom releases.

You can find Black Lion Records on Facebook, Bandcamp and their own website. Keep reading to hear about recent releases from the label.