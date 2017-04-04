Track Premiere: Let Horrid take you across "Cursed Dunes"/
In their twenty-eight year existence, Italy’s Horrid have come to represent something of a hidden eidolon of fundamental death metal excellence. On Beyond the Dark Border, Horrid’s fifth full length to date, o.g. guitarist Mario “Belfagor” Plumari returns with a new line-up of fresh blood and body parts, featuring drummer Simone “Eligor” Comerio and a bassist/vocalist known only as “Dagon.” With the new line-up Horrid—known always for their consistency—ascend to reach their true potential as flawless death metal executioners.
“‘Cursed Dunes’ is the last song we wrote for Beyond the Dark Border,” explains bassist/vocalist Dagon, “‘Cursed Dunes’ sums up the essence of our music. Its mystical melody will bring you back in time to ancient mysteries.”
Without further ado, check out the second track from Horrid’s new album.