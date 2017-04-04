Hall of Fame Countdown: The Dillinger Escape Plan's Calculating Infinity

At the time of Calculating Infinity’s release, the Dillinger Escape Plan were far from being an untried act. Their history was already littered with memorably bombastic performances and a pair of transgressive EPs. Lineup changes hit hard and early, and would become part of the band’s identity throughout their career. Bassist Adam Doll was critically injured in a car accident, and guitarists Derek Brantley and John Fulton had rotated through their duties and left the spot open for Brian Benoit. Bassist Liam Wilson’s entrance was still on the horizon, and vocalist Dimitri Minakakis’s time with the band was drawing to a close.

Still, Calculating Infinity was DEP’s first full-fledged album attempt, and the results are mesmerizing. The record remains one of those perfect packages: These songs in this order add up to an unmatched experience. The red-lined, red-faced wrath mixes with gouts of noise, rhythmic chaos, jazzy runs and cinematic interludes, lacing together an uncompromising, precisely paced assault. Listening to it now, it is possible to hear Calculating Infinity as a primitive version of the ideas that DEP would both finesse and fuck with in the future, but that misses the point. On its own merits, entirely outside the context of the five masterworks to come, Calculating Infinity spits its own impressive fire and has most certainly made its own tempestuous mark on the heavy music of the past seventeen years.

This year, we bid farewell to the Dillinger Escape Plan, though the current band is now many generations removed from the one that recorded our 22nd Hall of Fame entry, Calculating Infinity. I considered bringing a fresh approach to this countdown, like ordering the list by decreasing time signature, but I got lost somewhere around a section clearly written in 17/5 but played like a drunken 6/8 sway trying to fit into 9/16’s jeans. Or something. So we’ll settle for arranging the songs simply from eleventh most face-ruling to “43% Burnt.”

Shit, did we just give away the surprise?

11. *#..

This early breath of fresh sweat jettisons the metallic hardcore for a short time, but miraculously retains the twisted, aggressive tone of the album. Ambient sound events are slowly overtaken by an insistent beat and impish guitar anti-melodies. Layers fold around each other to build anticipation for the onslaught to come.

10. Jim Fear

Atonality continues to rule the day here, but much of this track seems more like straightforward slugging rather than the complicated martial arts employed through the bulk of the record. The mix and performances are designed to overwhelm rather than impress, but the impact is no more or less visceral than anything else here. “*#..” is a necessary aside after the beating “Jim” lays down.

9. Calculating Infinity

The title track boasts a structure that the album’s other instrumentals lack. Its primary guitar part ping-pongs between high-end and low-end crunch, everything slowly ratcheting up toward maximum, strung-out tension that demands for the release offered early in “4th Grade Dropout.”