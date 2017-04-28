The Metalheads Podcast Covers Decibel Metal And Beer Fest

The Metalheads Podcast were in attendance at Decibel Metal and Beer Fest, and they recorded a lengthy podcast all about the fest, including interviews with Brewtal Truth author Adam Tepedelen and Pig Destroyer’s Scott Hull and Blake Harrison.

The podcast team — George, Will and John — cover both the bands who performed as well as each brewery, sharing information and opinions about each.

Hull talked with the team about Agoraphobic Nosebleed’s Saturday headlining set, while Harrison discussed the differences between smaller club shows and festival gigs, the new Pig Destroyer record and their relationships with other bands on the bill.

Tepedelen appears later in the show following Hull and Harrison to fill the Metalheads Podcast trio in about becoming a beer writer for Decibel and writing Brewtal Truth.