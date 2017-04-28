For Those About To Squawk: Life Of Agony, Warcrab, Statiqbloom

So the Decibel Metal and Beer Fest was a HUGE success, if you didn’t go… ya blew it. There was metal, there was beer… maybe next year they’ll ask your old boy Waldo to perform… we’ll see…

So, I’m admittedly not the world’s biggest Life Of Agony fan… so let’s just get into it. A Place Where There’s No More Pain is out on Napalm Records, and I gotta say I’m not into it. The biggest difference here is that singer Mina has ditched the Danzig-esque baritone in favor of a higher register. This leaves the impression of a more rock sound, and there’s not that much “heavy” on the record. This is hard rock, and kind of comes off sounding like Stone Temple Pilots or something like that. The production is clear and present, but the performances seem… uninspired… and the lyrics are the type that are written when getting older. I dunno, OTHER reviews of this thing are pretty good, I just can’t beaking get into it. Apparently, it’s what the fans have been begging for, so like, if you’re a fan, this is probably cool, but I’m not a fan, so this is what it is… boring hard rock. 3 Fucking Pecks.