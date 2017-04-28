Demo:listen: Hedenvandret

“The whole concept of . . . Hedenvandret is based around the Black Plague,” Hedenvandret’s vocalist explains. “We follow a man living in Norway when the plague was sweeping across Europe. He is an anti-religious man, but his mother has started to believe in the new, Christian god, who has been imported to the country. She gets the plague from the churchgoers, and dies. And he is left with a lot of questions, anger, hatred and confusion.”

Even without knowing the concept behind Hedenvandret you’d have to be deaf not to pick up on the raw grief, the existential forfeit of these seven tracks. Throught the seven tracks that make up Første Del there is a palpable sense of loss and spiritual exile. You can hear it in the vocalist’s Burzum-esque, not-so-feeble screams. You can hear it in the plaintive melodies of the riffs, as they fade in and ebb away.

By the fifth song, “Hun Vandret Heden,” the sadness becomes anger, and the riffs stomp and crash to follow suit. But don’t be surprised when Hedenvandret reprise the very first riff on their demo and you get goosebumps. Also, what do you think it means that Første Del ends with a man coughing? Could it be that the album’s hero has caught the Black Death, too? Only time will tell. According to their frontman, Hedenvandret are already at work on “Andre del” (another part). Which he expects will be released “before we enter 2018.”

Hedenvandret play emotionally-charged, ingeniously-composed, uniquely anti-Christian black metal, and they’re from Norway. Unborn Productions released Første Del on cassette back in January, and somehow copies remain available. So, what are you waiting for?