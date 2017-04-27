Swedish death metal vets Sarcasm finally release second album

Given that Sarcasm is only on their second album but are also seasoned vets, Bozarslan says that they feel like both old dogs and newcomers to the death metal world. This is part of the reason why the album has a certain old-school sound.

“When we wrote the album we said that it must feel like it's a natural continuation of the first; you have to hear that it’s the same band, but going a step further,” he says. “If you didn’t know anything about this band and listened to both albums back to back you would’ve thought that there only was a few years between them. That was the whole idea, and it was a conscious choice; it has that special atmospheric ’90s sound, which was necessary, otherwise the album would have failed in many ways. We're not fans of super-modern productions; it has to have that organic and clear sound at the same time, and I think we’ve achieved that.”

While the band doesn’t have much gigging on their agenda just yet, they’re already hard at work on new material (and, insider tip: look for a cassette box set to be released this fall).

“There are no plans for touring at the moment; we haven't talked about it, actually,” says Bozarslan. “But of course we will discuss it if the opportunity comes. We’d like to do some shows at least after the album, and some festivals. Besides that, we're working on some new songs for the next album at the moment."

Hear more and order the album here.