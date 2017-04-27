Slagduster Interview and Album Stream

As this is your first time here, can you give a brief history of the band?

Growing up in our small town of Grand Forks, British Columbia, we all played in different bands but shared the same stages at backyard parties through high school and bar shows once of age. Eventually, the cream of the local scene rose to the top, where a single scoop's worth was spooned out and a delicious treat was born after a matter of months of fermentation. Basically, we were the only four musicians around who were seriously interested in forming a band that would strive to satisfy the craving for what we wanted to hear musically. We wrote and recorded our first album and started touring it all within the first year. Seven years later we are finally ready for our second release.

What is a Slagduster and why name your band after it?

Nearby Phoenix Mine was founded over 100 years ago, leaving behind piles of slag, a waste by-product of mining which remains to this day in giant mountains along the Granby River in Grand Forks. A "slag duster" was the slang term for the machine used to separate the precious ores from the sharp, shiny black rocks. We found out after our first release that our name could also mean “whore fucker” in other parts of the world!

When putting Slagduster together, did you have a particular sound goal or direction in mind in terms of the type of music you wanted to play or did the sound just happen naturally?

We have always wanted to focus on writing challenging music, with an emphasis on groove mixed with odd time signatures, fluent transitions and thought out composition. Rather than trying to fit into a particular genre, we strive to maintain a signature sound; our clowny, carnival-esque grooves should be memorable and catchy, plus our psychedelic carousel rides stimulating and worth multiple listens. So bring a sack of quarters and go for a ride, bud.

Tell us about the town you’re from and how you feel it has influenced your band and music?

Music was a passion for all of us early on in life. Having not much else to do, it was almost inevitable that we would develop a strong determination to create something unique, a sound that would hopefully stand out in the global metal scene, on par with our favourite artists. We are continually developing that idea.



How long did it take to write and record Deadweight?

Deadweight took entirely far too long. We spent several years on these songs, experimenting with different writing techniques and technologies. We are perfectionists, so there can be a lot of conflicting opinions during the writing process, which require extensive negotiation and cause tears and hurt feelings. But eventually we agreed that we have achieved the best final result.

How would you say your sound has progressed over the course of your history and into Deadweight?

The new songs are way more intricate, and we spent a lot more time perfecting the details, significantly refining our sound. Bounce and rhythm have replaced heaviness as the focus of our song structures, still very much metal music, but more creative and less cliché. We ain't cookin;' chicken fingers no more; this is duck under glass, baby.