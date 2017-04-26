VIDEO PREMIERE: COMITY LEAD US OUT INTO THE SINISTER TUNDRA FOR "I"

More than two decades into its career, Paris, France purveyors of smart, adventurous, textured extreme metal Comity is set to unleash what is perhaps the quartet's greatest, most transportive full-length yet -- A Long, Eternal Fall. And we've got the exclusive world premiere of the strange and creepy Clement Huot-helmed clip for the track "I" streaming below.

"The idea behind A Long, Eternal Fall is to consider time as the only God," guitarist/backing vocalist François Prigent tells Decibel. "A non-omniscient force that is everything. You can't be apart from it. And time erases everything on it's path. A march on ruins. The only thing it brings with it is memories -- memories of things and people that are gone, anyway. The video matches the concept behind the album, following an object throughout different lives. Why does this man risk everything to bring this doll to the top of this mountain? What did the doll meant for a past life? What will it mean for the next one?"