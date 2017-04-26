Track Premiere: Jordablod deliver “Chants for the Black One”

One glimpse at that cover art and you’ll immediately suspect that Jordablod ain’t your average Swedish black metal band. Formed in 2015, the Malmö-based trio have only gotten stranger and more confident in their strangeness since their self-titled three song demo. Out in late May through Iron Bonehead, Jordablod’s debut full length, Upon My Cremation Pyre, is a gestalt of black and death metal, post-rock, artful Satanic worship, and preter-if-not-supernatural musical talent. In a few minutes less than an hour, over the course of seven tracks, Jordablod show off their versatility, their skills, and, ultimately, betray their ambition. While they may sing songs of supplication, Jordablod’s impending takeover is all too apparent.