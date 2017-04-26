Track Premiere: Drug Honkey - 'Pool Of Failure (Justin Broadrick Remix)'

Drug Honkey navigate a nightmarish hellscape on Cloak of Skies, the Chicago-based extreme metal experimentalists’ fifth studio album. Oppressive death/doom is supercharged by dark, churning industrial that envelops the listener in Drug Honkey’s post-apocalyptic world.

Cloak of Skies also features contributions from Yakuza’s Bruce Lamont and even Godflesh’s Justin Broadrick. Today, you can hear Broadrick’s remix of album opener “Pool of Failure.”

Flattening, slow death/doom riffs are met with affected, otherworldy vocals and buzzing synthesizers. It’s an unlikely marriage of styles, but Drug Honkey make it work incredibly well.

"’Pool of Failure’ felt like the perfect song from the album to have Justin remix/reconstruct,” Drug Honkey tell Decibel. “It is one of the more straightforward songs on the album and seemed to be the perfect one for him to add his touch to. It turned out even better than we had hoped for as it is massively crushing. We contacted Justin last year about doing the remix and he was interested. He was extremely easy to work with and we couldn't be any happier with the whole experience. Being that Justin is one of our biggest influences, it really is the perfect situation for us as band."