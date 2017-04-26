Emperor - 'Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk' 20th Anniversary Hall Of Fame Edition Vinyl Now Available

Emperor have long reigned as a highly influential black metal institution, their legacy further cemented with the induction of their 1997 classic, Anthems to the Welkin at Dusk, into Decibel’s Hall of Fame series in July 2016.

In celebration of Anthems’ induction, Decibel is proud to announce a limited vinyl run of the album’s 20th anniversary edition. The 180-gram green vinyl is packaged in a gatefold sleeve, fully remastered and includes an inlay of Chris Dick’s Hall of Fame interview with all four members of Emperor who played on Anthems.

Copies of this edition of Anthems to the Welkin at Dusk are limited to 50, so don’t hesitate. Order here.