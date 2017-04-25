Track Premiere: Soulskinner unfold “A Spectral Vision”

It’s our pleasure, then, to bring you this exclusive premiere of track 8 from Descent to Abaddon, “A Spectral Vision”—not the best song on the new album, but absolutely one of them. I’m partial to the menacing grooves of “Nemesis” myself. Nor is “The Dead Have Ravished” to be slept on. Overall, the record is Greekly perfect dark and doomy death metal that sneaks up on you again and again. But for all its killer and inventive riffs, its hauntingly plaintive duel solos, and its bewitching grooves, you won’t find a better portal into the underworld of Soulskinner than “A Spectral Vision.”

“Our new album is the best we’ve released so far,” says the band. “Dark, raw, melodic and aggressive at the same time. Everything in this album—music, lyrics, atmosphere, production, cover—make up a set that is totally representative of Soulskinner in 2017. Get ready for totally dark, original, old-school death metal.”