Live Review: Junius, InAeona, Corpse Light and We Were Black Clouds @ Metro Gallery in Baltimore, April 18, 2017

I said “crowd” earlier, but I should mention that attendance for the show was the most anemic I’ve seen at Metro Gallery. That fact aggravated me throughout Junius’s potent set. The whole situation was absurd: This charged performance, spent on fewer than 100 people on a Tuesday night, could have – should have – packed a venue a dozen times Metro Gallery’s size on a Saturday night and inspired full-body devotion with the band’s confident, emotional rumble. After setting up their amber lighting elements and setting the mood on stage, Junius launched headfirst into a show that drew heavily from their freshly released third full-length, Eternal Rituals for the Accretion of Light. It was the right move. Their audience moved excitedly, sang along and exhibited all the facial expressions that vocalist Joseph E. Martinez absolutely would not, his head secreted away in a hoodie for the entire set.

It’s unlikely that such a short tour will do much to expand the Junius fanbase to the size it deserves to be… but here’s to hoping?