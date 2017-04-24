Label Spotlight: Ultimate Massacre Productions

How would you describe the music you release through the label?

Ultimate Massacre Productions specializes in extreme metal, mainly death metal.

What are your favorite releases you’ve put out so far?

Our favorite release so far has been Imperium - Titanomachy, released on May 7, 2016. This is a band that has blown us away with their level of musicianship, technicality and brutality, with beautiful melodic interludes. They are like the Greek mythology version of Nile. We are proud of all our releases, and they carry our stamp of quality extreme music from some of the best bands in the genre!