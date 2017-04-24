Dream Bloody Gore: Dreams from Horrendous, Ides of Gemini, and Craven Idol

SERA TIMMS (Vocalist of Ides of Gemini)

"Here's my horrifying dream: I was at a cabin in the forest with a few of my friends; all women. It was morning. I went outside to the deck, which sits above a river. There were oak trees and ancient rocks surrounding the deck. I heard a scuffle up in the trees and some white feathers fell down. I wondered if it was a white dove. Then two giant white feathers fell down with a bit of soft brown tan on the ends, and my friend Vicky caught them. We both agreed it was an owl.

"It felt magical with the feathers raining down but there was also a question of danger and uncertainty - why so many? We discussed a possible owl nest. The feathers stopped falling. We then noticed a large sort of pile of feathers gathered in some low tree branches. Again, majestic, pure-white, snowy owl feathers. Sunlight filtered through the leaves. There was a morning soft breeze with a gentle, rushing river below.

"As we approached the branches we saw that on a sort of telephone power pole attached to the deck, a black/grey cat – it kept switching faces between two deceased cats of mine to some other grey cat – had been hung with wire around its neck. The headless white owl had been tied to the bottom half of the cat. His cute white feather "owl pants" and talons were sticking out. The cat's eyes were open and it seemed to stare languidly at us, exhausted and tortured. The woman who owned the cat ran up to it, frantically trying to rip the wire off its neck. I knew she needed wire cutters, but couldn't remember where they were.

"Some how we got the cat down. This woman was like a Queen of Pentacles type: practical, domestic, a bit homely, kind, round and soft figure, curly dark hair. The cat was handed to me. I knew it was too late to save it. But I cradled it like a precious baby on my shoulder, trying to comfort it as it gasped its last breaths of earthly life. It seemed I loved this cat with all my heart, and I was devastated at this cruelty which had been done. All I could think was that it was a boy, a teenager that did this as a cruel prank. But it was sophisticated, like sorcery. A black cat and a white owl? It had to be a person of great power and magic who would even be allowed to catch a snowy owl. How could we find him? In the dream, I thought this cruel sacrifice could not be left unpunished."

